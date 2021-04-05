Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.08. 22,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,024. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $90.54 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

