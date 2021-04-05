wave edu coin (WEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $84,162.40

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 57.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $84,162.40 and $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00772445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028462 BTC.

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

