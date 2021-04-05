Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.33

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $646,970.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00073931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00299493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.00750365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028762 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

