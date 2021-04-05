Waves Price Reaches $12.42 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Waves has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $126.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $12.42 or 0.00021100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 228.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,767,648 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

