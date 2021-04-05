Waves Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $81.27 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $12.47 or 0.00021259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,762,566 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

