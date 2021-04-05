WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $371.24 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $371.24 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,716,390,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,156,503 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

