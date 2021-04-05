Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of Wayfair worth $27,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,769 shares of company stock worth $32,004,840. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $11.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.21. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average of $280.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.55.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

