WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $86.99 million and approximately $54.45 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

