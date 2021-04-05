WazirX Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00007177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 691.7% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $1.30 billion worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

