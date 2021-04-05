Wealthlocks (WLT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,512.00

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $63,512.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for $60.42 or 0.00102981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.02 or 0.00790936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,623 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

