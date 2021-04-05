WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $3.78 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 176.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $12,553.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 220.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00140045 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,987,171,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,039,222,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.