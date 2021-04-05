Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bioventus (BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE: BVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,203. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

