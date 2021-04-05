Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

