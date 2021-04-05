Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
BMBL traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $84.80.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
