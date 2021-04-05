Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.