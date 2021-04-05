Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

