Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $204.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

