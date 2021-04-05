Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

VMD opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

