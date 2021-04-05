Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.67 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RILY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 and have sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $56.91 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

