Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $1.49 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $21,904,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,174,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,362,828 shares of company stock valued at $256,901,511 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.