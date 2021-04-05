Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 130,508 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,508 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.