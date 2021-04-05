Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $3,102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $3,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 451.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

