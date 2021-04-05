Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

