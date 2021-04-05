Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

