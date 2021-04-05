WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

