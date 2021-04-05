West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Up 0.8%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 29,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

