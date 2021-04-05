West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $68,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST opened at $284.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

