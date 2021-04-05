Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.91

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 429548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1533149 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.