Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.91

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 429548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
