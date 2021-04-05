Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 1,351,411 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,883. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.