WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.73. WestRock reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

