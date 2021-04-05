Whiteheart Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Whiteheart token can currently be purchased for $3,222.27 or 0.05428275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $1.19 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

