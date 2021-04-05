Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 7.2%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 9,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

