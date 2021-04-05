WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDBF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.