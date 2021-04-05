Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Up to $41.05

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $44.03. Willdan Group shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

