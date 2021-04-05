Wing Trading Up 21.9% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wing token can currently be bought for $66.73 or 0.00113024 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,602,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,612 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.