Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Wings has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $121,404.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

