Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

WING traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 637,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,973. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

