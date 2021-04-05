WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $829.03 million and $2.88 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 605.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 242.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.