Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $273.71 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $273.71 or 0.00459591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $132,536.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,037 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

