Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $500,692.03 and $107,722.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,967.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.03 or 0.03607128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00374779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.77 or 0.01093444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00445223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00422276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.00328986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027925 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

