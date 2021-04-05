Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $50,005,742.16 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $255.00. 1,071,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,166. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

