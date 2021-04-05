World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.84% of World Acceptance worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.43 per share, with a total value of $4,223,197.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,701 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

