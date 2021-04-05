Wownero Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $13,410.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

