Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 41.8% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $11,615.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

