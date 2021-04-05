WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.37. 72,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,085. WPP has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $66.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WPP by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

