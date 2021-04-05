WPP (NYSE:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.03

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

