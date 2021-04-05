WPP TOKEN Trading 82% Higher This Week (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $89,607.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 82% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

