Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $416,782.13

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00010677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $416,782.13 and $2,824.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

