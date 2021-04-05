Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $58,789.87 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.27 billion and $123.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58,789.87 or 0.99464863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00094221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001671 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

