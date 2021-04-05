Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $786.38 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $786.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $369.94 or 0.00628241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00300669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00104122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00772553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,298,164 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.