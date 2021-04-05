W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.95 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce sales of $108.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.39 million and the lowest is $104.50 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $124.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $477.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $516.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $456.20 million, with estimates ranging from $431.30 million to $481.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

